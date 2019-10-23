Menu

Crime

Man arrested for allegedly pointing firearm at woman and her family in Port Hood, N.S.

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted October 23, 2019 1:02 pm
.
. Global News files

A man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly pointing a firearm at a woman and her family while they were in a vehicle in Port Hood, N.S.

At 6:24 p.m., Inverness RCMP responded to a call about an incident involving a man pointing a gun at a vehicle.

Police say the woman knew the identity of the suspect. She then fled the area in her vehicle and heard the man discharge the firearm four times into the air as she drove away.

READ MORE: Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection with mother’s homicide in Halifax

The RCMP determined the identity of the suspect, requested back-up then set up containment around the home.

The suspect later attempted to leave the area in a vehicle and was stopped and arrested by police without incident.

Police say a loaded shotgun was seized from the back seat of his vehicle. The 48-year-old man was transported to Port Hawkesbury Detachment and will be appearing in Port Hawkesbury provincial court Wednesday.

READ MORE: 2 people arrested after cocaine seizure in Yarmouth: N.S. RCMP

He is facing charges related to firearms offences.

Police say no one was injured, and the investigation is ongoing.

