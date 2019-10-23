Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Decision Canada 2019

Advertisement
Politics

Voter turnout in Barrie ridings below national average: Elections Canada

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 23, 2019 6:10 pm
Canada election 2019: Liberals win majority
After a 40-day election campaign, voters in Canada chose to elect a Liberal minority government on Monday. As Seán O’Shea reports, the Liberals were able to hold to power, the BQ surged and the NDP lost seats.

Voter turnout in both of Barrie’s electoral districts was below the national average, according to Elections Canada.

In the Barrie–Innisfil riding, which encompasses south Barrie and Innisfil, 61.77 per cent of registered electors voted, compared to 65.95 per cent nationally.

In Barrie–Springwater–Oro-Medonte, which stretches across north Barrie, Springwater and Oro-Medonte, voter turnout stood at 65.78 per cent.

READ MORE: Canada election results: Barrie–Innisfil

In Barrie–Innisfil, incumbent John Brassard of the Conservative Party clinched 44 per cent of the vote, while Doug Shipley, also of the Conservative Party, took 39.2 per cent of the vote in Barrie–Springwater–Oro-Medonte, according to Elections Canada.

Barrie–Innisfil’s voter turnout stood below Ontario’s, which was recorded at 65.34 per cent, while Barrie–Springwater–Oro-Medonte’s was slightly higher.

READ MORE: Canada election results: Barrie–Springwater–Oro-Medonte

Story continues below advertisement

In the 2015 federal election, Ontario’s voter turnout was higher than this year’s at 67.8 per cent, according to Elections Canada.

The numbers from Elections Canada’s website don’t include voters who registered on election day.

Advance polls see 25% spike over 2015
Advance polls see 25% spike over 2015
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Federal ElectionFederal election 2019canada electionDecision Canadacanada election 2019Elections CanadaElection CanadaBarrie newsBarrie-Springwater-Oro-MedonteBarrie-InnisfilBarrie voter turnoutBarrie-Innisfil voter turnoutBarrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte voter turnout
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.