Voter turnout in Barrie ridings below national average: Elections Canada

Voter turnout in both of Barrie’s electoral districts was below the national average, according to Elections Canada.

In the Barrie–Innisfil riding, which encompasses south Barrie and Innisfil, 61.77 per cent of registered electors voted, compared to 65.95 per cent nationally.

In Barrie–Springwater–Oro-Medonte, which stretches across north Barrie, Springwater and Oro-Medonte, voter turnout stood at 65.78 per cent.

In Barrie–Innisfil, incumbent John Brassard of the Conservative Party clinched 44 per cent of the vote, while Doug Shipley, also of the Conservative Party, took 39.2 per cent of the vote in Barrie–Springwater–Oro-Medonte, according to Elections Canada.

Barrie–Innisfil’s voter turnout stood below Ontario’s, which was recorded at 65.34 per cent, while Barrie–Springwater–Oro-Medonte’s was slightly higher.

In the 2015 federal election, Ontario’s voter turnout was higher than this year’s at 67.8 per cent, according to Elections Canada.

The numbers from Elections Canada’s website don’t include voters who registered on election day.

