Canada election: Barrie–Springwater–Oro-Medonte
The Barrie–Springwater–Oro-Medonte riding, which started in 2015, consists of north Barrie, the Township of Springwater and part of the Township of Oro-Medonte. It borders the ridings of Simcoe North, York–Simcoe, Barrie–Innisfil and Simcoe–Grey.
Alex Nuttall of the Conservative Party is the current MP of Barrie–Springwater–Oro-Medonte, but he is not running for re-election this year. Instead, Doug Shipley, who’s served nine years on Barrie city council, is running as the Conservative candidate.
Candidates:
Conservative Party: Doug Shipley
Liberal Party: Brian Kalliecharan
NDP: Dan Janssen
Green Party: Marty Lancaster
People’s Party: David Patterson
