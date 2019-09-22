Canada election: Barrie–Springwater–Oro-Medonte

The Barrie–Springwater–Oro-Medonte riding, which started in 2015, consists of north Barrie, the Township of Springwater and part of the Township of Oro-Medonte. It borders the ridings of Simcoe North, York–Simcoe, Barrie–Innisfil and Simcoe–Grey.

Alex Nuttall of the Conservative Party is the current MP of Barrie–Springwater–Oro-Medonte, but he is not running for re-election this year. Instead, Doug Shipley, who’s served nine years on Barrie city council, is running as the Conservative candidate.

Candidates:

Conservative Party: Doug Shipley

Liberal Party: Brian Kalliecharan

NDP: Dan Janssen

Green Party: Marty Lancaster

People’s Party: David Patterson