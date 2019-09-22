Canada election: Barrie–Innisfil

The Barrie–Innisfil riding, which started in 2015, is comprised of the Town of Innisfil and south Barrie. It borders the ridings of Barrie–Springwater–Oro-Medonte, York–Simcoe and Simcoe–Grey.

John Brassard of the Conservative Party is the current MP of Barrie–Innisfil. Brassard previously served a nine-year, three-term tenure on Barrie’s city council.

Candidates:

Conservative Party: John Brassard

Liberal Party: Lisa-Marie Wilson

NDP: Pekka Reinio

Green Party: Bonnie North

People’s Party: Stephanie Robinson