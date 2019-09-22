Decision Canada 2019

Canada
September 22, 2019 11:30 pm

Canada election: Barrie–Innisfil

By Staff Global News

The Barrie–Innisfil riding.

Elections Canada. Reproduced with the permission of Elections Canada.
The Barrie–Innisfil riding, which started in 2015, is comprised of the Town of Innisfil and south Barrie. It borders the ridings of Barrie–Springwater–Oro-Medonte, York–Simcoe and Simcoe–Grey.

John Brassard of the Conservative Party is the current MP of Barrie–Innisfil. Brassard previously served a nine-year, three-term tenure on Barrie’s city council.

Candidates:

Conservative Party: John Brassard
Liberal Party: Lisa-Marie Wilson
NDP: Pekka Reinio
Green Party: Bonnie North
People’s Party: Stephanie Robinson

