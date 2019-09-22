Canada election: Barrie–Innisfil
The Barrie–Innisfil riding, which started in 2015, is comprised of the Town of Innisfil and south Barrie. It borders the ridings of Barrie–Springwater–Oro-Medonte, York–Simcoe and Simcoe–Grey.
John Brassard of the Conservative Party is the current MP of Barrie–Innisfil. Brassard previously served a nine-year, three-term tenure on Barrie’s city council.
Candidates:
Conservative Party: John Brassard
Liberal Party: Lisa-Marie Wilson
NDP: Pekka Reinio
Green Party: Bonnie North
People’s Party: Stephanie Robinson
