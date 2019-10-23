Regina police search for 3 suspects in alleged robbery, assault

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service is searching for three suspects involved in an alleged robbery and assault that happened on Wednesday morning.

Police said the incident took place at a business in the 1700 block of McIntyre Street shortly after 12:30 a.m.

The suspects, all described as men in their 30s, entered the business and stole alcohol, police said.

Police said the incident became physical when staff confronted the suspects. Two employees received minor injuries, and one was taken to hospital by EMS.

The suspects fled westbound on 11th Avenue in a white SUV, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

