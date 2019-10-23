Menu

Crime

Regina police search for 3 suspects in alleged robbery, assault

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted October 23, 2019 1:07 pm
Regina police are looking for three male suspects, believed to be in their 30s, following an alleged robbery and assault on Wednesday morning. .
Regina police are looking for three male suspects, believed to be in their 30s, following an alleged robbery and assault on Wednesday morning. . Stewart Manhas / Global News

The Regina Police Service is searching for three suspects involved in an alleged robbery and assault that happened on Wednesday morning.

Police said the incident took place at a business in the 1700 block of McIntyre Street shortly after 12:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Regina police looking for 2 suspects after male gets tasered, robbed

The suspects, all described as men in their 30s, entered the business and stole alcohol, police said.

Police said the incident became physical when staff confronted the suspects. Two employees received minor injuries, and one was taken to hospital by EMS.

READ MORE: Regina police search for suspect in alleged armed robbery, charge another

The suspects fled westbound on 11th Avenue in a white SUV, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

