Saint John-area man to serve 18 months for possessing images of child sexual abuse

Send this page to someone via email

A 65-year-old man from the Saint John area has been sentenced to 18 months in jail after pleading guilty to possessing images of child sexual abuse.

Robert Whiting of Grand Bay-Westfield, N.B., was sentenced in Saint John provincial court on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection with mother’s homicide in Halifax

New Brunswick RCMP say the charges stem from a search warrant that was conducted on Aug. 7 by their Internet Child Exploitation Unit.

Whiting was arrested the next day and charged with possession of child pornography. He was then remanded into custody.

Whiting’s sentence doesn’t include time served. He’s been added to the National Sex Offender Registry for 20 years and will be required to submit a DNA sample.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: RCMP asking for public’s help after ATV reported stolen in Rollingdam, N.B.

Following his release from jail, Whiting will be under several conditions set out by the court, including not being near anyone under 16 years of age.