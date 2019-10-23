Menu

Crime

Saint John-area man to serve 18 months for possessing images of child sexual abuse

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted October 23, 2019 1:01 pm
The Law Courts is seen in Saint John, N.B. on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2015.
The Law Courts is seen in Saint John, N.B. on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2015. Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

A 65-year-old man from the Saint John area has been sentenced to 18 months in jail after pleading guilty to possessing images of child sexual abuse.

Robert Whiting of Grand Bay-Westfield, N.B., was sentenced in Saint John provincial court on Tuesday.

New Brunswick RCMP say the charges stem from a search warrant that was conducted on Aug. 7 by their Internet Child Exploitation Unit.

Whiting was arrested the next day and charged with possession of child pornography. He was then remanded into custody.

Whiting’s sentence doesn’t include time served. He’s been added to the National Sex Offender Registry for 20 years and will be required to submit a DNA sample.

Following his release from jail, Whiting will be under several conditions set out by the court, including not being near anyone under 16 years of age.

TAGS
CrimeRCMPPoliceNew Brunswick RCMPN.B.Internet Child Exploitation UnitICE UnitGrand Bay-WestfieldRobert Whiting
