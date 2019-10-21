Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP asking for public’s help after ATV reported stolen in Rollingdam, N.B.

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 21, 2019 11:54 am
New Brunswick RCMP are seeking information on the reported theft of an all-terrain vehicle in Rollingdam.
New Brunswick RCMP are seeking information on the reported theft of an all-terrain vehicle in Rollingdam. Alexander Quon/Global News

New Brunswick RCMP are asking for the public’s help as they attempt to locate a reportedly stolen all-terrain vehicle (ATV).

Police say the vehicle was stolen from a shed at a residence on Clarence Ridge Road in Rollingdam, N.B., sometime between the evening of Oct. 17 and the morning of Oct. 19.

READ MORE: Police rescue man from Saint John River

The ATV is a green-and-white 2015 Arctic Cat Wildcat Trail XT with New Brunswick licence plate XY0405.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the reported theft is asked to call RCMP at 506-755-1130 or contact Crime Stoppers.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
CrimeNew BrunswickTheftNew Brunswick RCMPATVNew Brunswick CrimeStolen ATVRollingdamClarence Ridge RoadRollingdam ATV theftRollingdam crimeRollingdam stolen ATVRollingdam theft
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.