RCMP asking for public’s help after ATV reported stolen in Rollingdam, N.B.

New Brunswick RCMP are asking for the public’s help as they attempt to locate a reportedly stolen all-terrain vehicle (ATV).

Police say the vehicle was stolen from a shed at a residence on Clarence Ridge Road in Rollingdam, N.B., sometime between the evening of Oct. 17 and the morning of Oct. 19.

The ATV is a green-and-white 2015 Arctic Cat Wildcat Trail XT with New Brunswick licence plate XY0405.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the reported theft is asked to call RCMP at 506-755-1130 or contact Crime Stoppers.

