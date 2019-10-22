Driver ticketed for striking pedestrian in Halifax’s South End

Send this page to someone via email

A driver has been ticketed for striking a pedestrian using a crosswalk in the South End on Tuesday evening.

Halifax Regional Police have confirmed that no one was injured in the collision, which took place at the intersection of Inglis and South Bland streets around 7:50 p.m.

A man was using a marked crosswalk when the vehicle struck him. The vehicle reportedly received minor damage.

“The driver of the vehicle was issued a Summary Offence Ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a cross walk,” reads a Tuesday night statement to Global News from Sgt. Jamie Payne of the Halifax police force.

Police were unable to confirm the age of the pedestrian at the time of this article’s posting.

