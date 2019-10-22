Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Driver ticketed for striking pedestrian in Halifax’s South End

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted October 22, 2019 8:44 pm
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near Inglis Street and South Bland Street around 8 p.m. on Oct. 22, 2019.
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near Inglis Street and South Bland Street around 8 p.m. on Oct. 22, 2019. Elizabeth McSheffrey/Global News

A driver has been ticketed for striking a pedestrian using a crosswalk in the South End on Tuesday evening.

Halifax Regional Police have confirmed that no one was injured in the collision, which took place at the intersection of Inglis and South Bland streets around 7:50 p.m.

A man was using a marked crosswalk when the vehicle struck him. The vehicle reportedly received minor damage.

READ MORE: Halifax imposes traffic restrictions on area around downed crane

“The driver of the vehicle was issued a Summary Offence Ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a cross walk,” reads a Tuesday night statement to Global News from Sgt. Jamie Payne of the Halifax police force.

Police were unable to confirm the age of the pedestrian at the time of this article’s posting.

Story continues below advertisement
Halifax cyclist recovering after being struck by vehicle
Halifax cyclist recovering after being struck by vehicle
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Nova ScotiaHalifaxHalifax Regional PolicePedestrian StruckPedestrian SafetyCrosswalk SafetyVehicle Collisionssouth endInglis StreetPedestrian-vehicle collisions
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.