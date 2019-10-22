Charges laid after vehicle strikes boy in crosswalk in Antigonish

Send this page to someone via email

Charges have been laid after a boy was struck by a vehicle while using a crosswalk in Antigonish, N.S.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the collision on James Street happened on Sunday at 6:40 p.m.

Police say the boy was trying to cross the street in a marked crosswalk when the vehicle struck him.

He was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the 69-year-old driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The driver, from New Glasgow, was charged under the Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Act for Failing to Yield to a Pedestrian in an Intersection.

