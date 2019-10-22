Menu

Crime

Niagara Falls woman charged in $134,000 fraud case: police

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted October 22, 2019 6:07 pm
Investigators were contacted in August about an alleged fraud and theft of $134,000 from a St. Catharines family law office.
Investigators were contacted in August about an alleged fraud and theft of $134,000 from a St. Catharines family law office. The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon

A Niagara Falls woman is facing charges following a fraud investigation at a law office.

Investigators were contacted in August about an alleged fraud and theft of $134,000 from a St. Catharines family law office.

Niagara Regional Police say a complainant became concerned that their trust fund and bank accounts had been compromised between Sept. 1, 2014 and June 27, 2019.

Police say they arrested a woman Tuesday and have charged her with fraud, uttering a forged document, the falsification of books, laundering the proceeds of crime, and criminal breach of trust.

Alicia MacKinnon, 34, was released on a promise to appear in court on Nov. 19.

TAGS
FraudNiagara Regional PoliceNiagara policefraud chargesNiagara Falls woman arrestedNiagara fraudSt. Catharines fraud
