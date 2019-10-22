Longfield re-election provides Guelph with ‘continuity’: Mayor

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie congratulated Liberal incumbent Lloyd Longfield on his successful re-election bid on Tuesday.

In a tweet, Guthrie said he looks forward to continuing to advocate for Guelph with Longfield.

Longfield took the Guelph riding over eight other candidates, including Green Party candidate Steve Dyck who finished in second, 11,000 votes behind Longfield.

Conservative Party candidate Ashish Sachan finished in a distant fourth ahead of the NDP’s Aisha Jahangir.

In a phone interview on Tuesday, Guthrie said Longfield’s re-election provides Guelph with “continuity” and “predictability.”

“Between Lloyd and I, it’ll be business as usual,” Guthrie said.

Congratulations @LloydLongfield on your re-election tonight! I look forward to continue to advocate for #Guelph with you! — Mayor Cam Guthrie (@CamGuthrie) October 22, 2019

He said it’ll be interesting to see how the Liberals will maintain the confidence of the House of Commons and he plans to keep in touch with Longfield about any possible concession that the party might have to make and their impact on Guelph.

“They’re going to have to learn to work as a municipal government,” Guthrie said. “Where you have to work with other people to try to get things through, to work on an issue-by-issue basis and maybe a little give-and-take.”

Some of that continuity will involve funding from upper levels of government for local projects, such as the proposed downtown library in the Baker District.

Guthrie said he was happy to see all parties consider infrastructure a priority during the campaign.

“I hope nothing will be stalled there and we can see some of that infrastructure money flow to the city of Guelph because we certainly need it,” he said.