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Politics

New Brunswick premier shuffling senior provincial staff

By Eli Ridder The Canadian Press
Posted April 27, 2026 3:21 pm
1 min read
New Brunswick's provincial flag flies on a flagpole in Ottawa, Monday July 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
New Brunswick's provincial flag flies on a flagpole in Ottawa, Monday July 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. ajw
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New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt says she’s shuffling around several provincial senior staff as of May 1.

Deputy Finance Minister Travis Bergin becomes deputy minister responsible for government reform and modernization on Friday.

Bergin will be part of the Executive Council Office working on ways to cut costs amid financial challenges facing the province.

Amy Beswarick will take over Bergin’s previous role at finance on an interim basis, adding it to her current deputy minister gig at the human resources department.

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Jim Mehan will become deputy minister of post-secondary education, training and labour, while Daniel Mills will take over Mehan’s old gig as deputy minister of social development.

Cabinet Secretary Judy Wagner will transition to a new role as senior advisor to the head of the public service ahead of a retirement.

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Wagner has spent more than three decades working at the New Brunswick government, according to her LinkedIn profile.

“We extend our sincere thanks to Judy for her many years of dedicated public service and her outstanding leadership in key roles,” Holt said Monday.

“Her insight, commitment and steady guidance have made a lasting impact, and she will be missed.”

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