Decision Canada 2019

Canada

Lloyd Longfield re-elected to 2nd term in Guelph

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted October 21, 2019 11:43 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Justin Trudeau projected to win minority government

Guelph’s Liberal Party incumbent Lloyd Longfield has been elected to a second term in the 2019 federal election.

He defeated Conservative Party candidate Ashish Sachan and Steve Dyck of the Green Party, along with five other candidates.

With 46 per cent of the polls closed,  Longfield held a lead of more than 4,600 votes over his nearest challenger.

Live Canada election results 2019: Real-time results in the federal election

Longfield was first elected in 2015 with 49 per cent of the vote after serving as president and CEO of the Guelph Chamber of Commerce.

Federal Election 2019: Liberal HQ celebrates projected Justin Trudeau minority government

The Guelph seat has been held by the Liberals since the riding split from Wellington County in 2004. Even before that, the Guelph-Wellington riding was held by a Liberal since 1993.

READ MORE: 2019 Canadian election coverage

Heading into the election, many had thought the Green Party could repeat what their provincial counterparts did in the 2018 Ontario General Election after party leader Mike Schreiner was elected MPP.

For Dyck, it’s the second time he has come up short in an election after finishing fourth for the Green Party in the 2011 provincial election.

Federal Election 2019: 'The country is more progressive than the Conservatives': Adler

 

