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Politics

Alexandre Boulerice quits federal NDP to run for sovereigntist Quebec party

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 27, 2026 12:48 pm
1 min read
Alexandre Boulerice, centre, federal MP for the riding of Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie flanked by Quebec Solitaire co-spokesperson Ruba Ghazal, right, and Sol Zanetti gives a thumbs up as he announces his intention to leave federal politics and the NDP party to run provincially with Quebec Solidaire, in Montreal on Monday, April 27, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. View image in full screen
Alexandre Boulerice, centre, federal MP for the riding of Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie flanked by Quebec Solitaire co-spokesperson Ruba Ghazal, right, and Sol Zanetti gives a thumbs up as he announces his intention to leave federal politics and the NDP party to run provincially with Quebec Solidaire, in Montreal on Monday, April 27, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. CMU
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Alexandre Boulerice has announced he is leaving the federal NDP to join the leftist, sovereigntist Québec solidaire party ahead of October’s provincial election.

Boulerice, the only Quebec member of Parliament remaining for the NDP, says he will immediately sit as an Independent and will formally resign the day before the provincial campaign is called.

His departure had been an open secret for some time, and he made the official announcement today in the Montreal riding of Gouin where he plans to run for Québec solidaire.

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Québec solidaire co-spokesperson Sol Zanetti says his party’s new recruit represents a strong endorsement of its pro-independence platform.

The Gouin riding is considered a safe seat for Québec solidaire, which has been struggling with the electorate since the 2022 election and is polling behind the other major parties.

Boulerice is the last MP standing in Quebec from the NDP’s 2011 “orange wave” election, which catapulted the party under Jack Layton to official Opposition status in the House of Commons.

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The departure of the MP from Montreal’s Rosemont—La Petite-Patrie riding leaves the NDP with five seats in Parliament, all located west of Ontario.

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