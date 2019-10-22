Homicide detectives deployed to Chilliwack after overnight stabbing: RCMP

Homicide investigators have been deployed to Chilliwack, where a man was stabbed overnight.
According to Upper Fraser Valley RCMP, police were called to the area of Yale Road and Fletcher Street with reports that a man in his late 20s was seriously injured.
The victim was rushed to hospital, but police say he is not expected to survive.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has now been called.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448 or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.
