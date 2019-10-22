Lindsay, Ont., man accused of removing ballot from polling station

Send this page to someone via email

A City of Kawartha Lakes man has been charged after allegedly refusing to submit his ballot during Monday’s federal election.

City of Kawartha Lakes police say a representative of Elections Canada contacted police around 10 a.m. on Monday to report that an election ballot had been stolen from a polling station in Lindsay.

Police visited the polling station and interviewed several witnesses. Officers allege a man had become involved in a dispute with Elections Canada staff about the process for submitting his ballot.

He then left the building with the ballot, police said.

According to police, an officer located the suspect at his residence, and he allegedly refused to return the ballot.

The man, whose name was not released, was charged with taking a ballot from a polling station under the Canada Elections Act.

He was issued an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Nov. 28.

