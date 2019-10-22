Menu

Crime

Victims threatened with guns in 2 weekend robberies in Airdrie

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted October 22, 2019 8:32 am
Updated October 22, 2019 9:47 am
Airdrie RCMP are investigating two armed robberies. .
Airdrie RCMP are investigating two armed robberies. . Getty Images

Airdrie RCMP are investigating two robberies over the weekend in which the attackers threatened victims with guns.

The first happened in the Williamstown neighbourhood at around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

RCMP said the victim was meeting someone who wanted to buy her cell phone. When the suspect arrived, he asked to see the phone, then lifted his jacket and pulled a gun out of his belt.

The victim was able to run off with her phone and RCMP said she wasn’t injured.

The suspect is described as being about 20 years old and six feet tall with a slim build. He was wearing a black puffy jacket and dark shoes.

The following day, RCMP were called to the parking lot of the Walmart Supercentre on Main Street South just after 8:30 p.m. for a second armed robbery.

According to investigators, a shopper had returned to his car when he was approached by two men who pointed guns at him and demanded he hand over his keys and his wallet.

The victim complied, and the suspects took off in his vehicle – a 2010 matte grey Mercedes with B.C. plate AM534L – and a white pickup truck that was parked nearby.

The suspects are described as being in their mid-20s with dark clothing and hoodies. RCMP said a woman in white clothing was in the pickup truck.

RCMP haven’t indicated that the two robberies could be related.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

