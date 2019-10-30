Avenue magazine reveals Calgary’s top 40 under 40 for 2019

Calgarians in a wide range of fields are being recognized for their contributions to the city in Avenue magazine’s 2019 list of the top 40 under 40.
Avenue says the annual list is comprised of leaders, innovators and influencers who excel in their work and are instrumental in shaping and promoting the city in business, the arts, community-building or the non-profit sector.
Recipients are nominated by coworkers or friends, then reviewed by a panel of judges.
This year, the panel – which included Top 40 Under 40 alumni, members of Calgary’s business community and Avenue’s editor-in-chief, Käthe Lemon — combed through some 800 nominations, the largest number of entries ever received.
Recipients of the annual honour will be celebrated with a gala event on Monday, Nov. 4 in the lobby of the Jack Singer Concert Hall at Arts Commons.
Tickets for the event are available via showpass.com.
Avenue’s Top 40 Under 40 issue was released on Wednesday. To learn more visit AvenueCalgary.com.
Avenue’s Top 40 Under 40 Class of 2019 (in alphabetical order)
- Bill Alexander – Indigenous Consulting Chef, WestJet; Executive Chef, Little Chief Restaurant, Grey Eagle Resort & Casino
- Nicolas Beique – Founder and CEO, Helcim
- Catharine Bowman – Student, Bachelor of Health Sciences, UCalgary; Researcher; Board Director, Alberta Lymphedema Association
- Heather Buchanan – Artist
- Andrew Bullied and Erica O’Gorman – Founders and Owners, Annex Ale Project and Annex Soda Mfg.
- Dr. Oluwatomilayo (Tito) Daodu – Pediatric General Surgery Fellow, Division of General Surgery, UCalgary
- Louis Duncan-He – Principal Designer, LDH; Partner and Director of Creative Strategy and Services, Iconic; Board Member and National Director of Marketing, PFLAG Canada
- Dr. Deinera Exner-Cortens – Assistant Professor, Faculty of Social Work and Department of Psychiatry, Cumming School of Medicine, UCalgary Conrad and Louisa Ferrel – Founders, True Büch Kombucha and True Incubator
- Tim Fox – Vice-President, Indigenous Relations, Calgary Foundation
- Dr. Marco Gallo – Assistant Professor, Departments of Physiology & Pharmacology and Biochemistry & Molecular Biology, UCalgary
- Isis Graham – Co-founder, Acting Director and Curator of Programming, Alberta Electronic Music Conference; Administrator, Chinook School of Music
- Laurel Green – Theatre Artist; Festival Producer, One Yellow Rabbit’s High Performance Rodeo
- Jordan Guildford – CEO and Founder, Gems for Gems
- Sam Hayes – Director, Advanced Analytics, Suncor Energy
- Peter Hemminger – Executive Director, Quickdraw Animation Society
- Kate Hewko – Owner and Sole Proprietor, Kate Hewko Concept Store
- Laura Incognito – Owner, Little Tucker
- Kelly James – Knowledge and Research Advisor, Centre for Affordable Water and Sanitation Technology
- Travis Juska – Acting Staff Sergeant, Strategic Intelligence Group, Calgary Police Service
- Usman Tahir Jutt – President, Chirp Foods
- Maya Kambeitz – Executive Director, Norfolk Housing Association
- Christopher Lloyd – President, Oneball Charitable Cancer Organization; Digital Solutions Architect, Spartan Controls
- Emily Marasco – Program Evaluation and Planning Specialist, Schulich School of Engineering, UCalgary
- Kerri McGrath and Jesse Messom – COO, Bigfoot Industrial Services Ltd.; President and CEO, International Ultrasonic Technologies (Kerri); and President and CEO, Bigfoot Industrial Services Ltd.; Chief manufacturing Officer, International Ultrasonic Technologies (Jesse)
- Sky McLean – Owner, Basecamp Resorts
- Amish Morjaria – Founder and CEO, Forward Level Marketing
- Liz Nandee – Owner and Designer, Basic Black Designs Inc.
- Umair Pervez – Manager, PwC Canada
- Dr. Shafeena Premji – Medical Director and Physician, Mahogany Medical Clinic and The Village Medical; Physician Lead, South Calgary Primary Care Network; Clinical Assistant Professor, Department of Family Medicine, Cumming School of Medicine, UCalgary
- Nabeel Ramji – Manager, Strategic Atlantic and Real Estate Finance, Strategic Group; Co-founder, Bricolage
- Aalia Ratani – Engagement Manager, McKinsey & Company
- Dr. Marshall Ross – Emergency Physician, Alberta Health Services; Clinical Lecturer, Department of Emergency Medicine, Cumming School of Medicine, UCalgary
- Curtis Running Rabbit-Lefthand – Executive Artistic Director, Indigenous Resilience in Music
- Jung-Suk (J.S) Ryu – CEO, Indefinite Arts Centre
- Dr. Farida Saher – Pediatric Dentist and Owner, Dental Care for Children; Clinical Lecturer, Department of Surgery, Cumming School of Medicine, UCalgary
- Dr. Ryan Todd – CEO, headversity; Psychiatrist, Foothills Medical Centre; Clinical Lecturer, Department of Psychiatry, Cumming School of Medicine, UCalgary
- Rachel Wade – Leader of Diversity & Inclusion, Engagement & Culture, Parkland; Board President, Calgary Wildlife Rehabilitation Society
- Dr. Lauren Walker – Adjunct Assistant Professor, Department of Oncology, Cumming School of Medicine, UCalgary; Owner and Clinical Psychologist, Walker Psychological Inc
- Dr. Fareen Zaver – Emergency Physician, Peter Lougheed Centre and South Health Campus; Clinical Assistant Professor, Department
