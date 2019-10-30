Avenue magazine reveals Calgary’s top 40 under 40 for 2019

Send this page to someone via email

Calgarians in a wide range of fields are being recognized for their contributions to the city in Avenue magazine’s 2019 list of the top 40 under 40.

Avenue says the annual list is comprised of leaders, innovators and influencers who excel in their work and are instrumental in shaping and promoting the city in business, the arts, community-building or the non-profit sector.

Recipients are nominated by coworkers or friends, then reviewed by a panel of judges.

This year, the panel – which included Top 40 Under 40 alumni, members of Calgary’s business community and Avenue’s editor-in-chief, Käthe Lemon — combed through some 800 nominations, the largest number of entries ever received.

Recipients of the annual honour will be celebrated with a gala event on Monday, Nov. 4 in the lobby of the Jack Singer Concert Hall at Arts Commons.

Tickets for the event are available via showpass.com.

Avenue’s Top 40 Under 40 issue was released on Wednesday. To learn more visit AvenueCalgary.com.

Avenue’s Top 40 Under 40 Class of 2019 (in alphabetical order)

Bill Alexander – Indigenous Consulting Chef, WestJet; Executive Chef, Little Chief Restaurant, Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

– Indigenous Consulting Chef, WestJet; Executive Chef, Little Chief Restaurant, Grey Eagle Resort & Casino Nicolas Beique – Founder and CEO, Helcim

– Founder and CEO, Helcim Catharine Bowman – Student, Bachelor of Health Sciences, UCalgary; Researcher; Board Director, Alberta Lymphedema Association

– Student, Bachelor of Health Sciences, UCalgary; Researcher; Board Director, Alberta Lymphedema Association Heather Buchanan – Artist

– Artist Andrew Bullied and Erica O’Gorman – Founders and Owners, Annex Ale Project and Annex Soda Mfg.

– Founders and Owners, Annex Ale Project and Annex Soda Mfg. Dr. Oluwatomilayo (Tito) Daodu – Pediatric General Surgery Fellow, Division of General Surgery, UCalgary

– Pediatric General Surgery Fellow, Division of General Surgery, UCalgary Louis Duncan-He – Principal Designer, LDH; Partner and Director of Creative Strategy and Services, Iconic; Board Member and National Director of Marketing, PFLAG Canada

– Principal Designer, LDH; Partner and Director of Creative Strategy and Services, Iconic; Board Member and National Director of Marketing, PFLAG Canada Dr. Deinera Exner-Cortens – Assistant Professor, Faculty of Social Work and Department of Psychiatry, Cumming School of Medicine, UCalgary Conrad and Louisa Ferrel – Founders, True Büch Kombucha and True Incubator

– Assistant Professor, Faculty of Social Work and Department of Psychiatry, Cumming School of Medicine, UCalgary Conrad and Louisa Ferrel – Founders, True Büch Kombucha and True Incubator Tim Fox – Vice-President, Indigenous Relations, Calgary Foundation

– Vice-President, Indigenous Relations, Calgary Foundation Dr. Marco Gallo – Assistant Professor, Departments of Physiology & Pharmacology and Biochemistry & Molecular Biology, UCalgary

– Assistant Professor, Departments of Physiology & Pharmacology and Biochemistry & Molecular Biology, UCalgary Isis Graham – Co-founder, Acting Director and Curator of Programming, Alberta Electronic Music Conference; Administrator, Chinook School of Music

– Co-founder, Acting Director and Curator of Programming, Alberta Electronic Music Conference; Administrator, Chinook School of Music Laurel Green – Theatre Artist; Festival Producer, One Yellow Rabbit’s High Performance Rodeo

– Theatre Artist; Festival Producer, One Yellow Rabbit’s High Performance Rodeo Jordan Guildford – CEO and Founder, Gems for Gems

– CEO and Founder, Gems for Gems Sam Hayes – Director, Advanced Analytics, Suncor Energy

– Director, Advanced Analytics, Suncor Energy Peter Hemminger – Executive Director, Quickdraw Animation Society

– Executive Director, Quickdraw Animation Society Kate Hewko – Owner and Sole Proprietor, Kate Hewko Concept Store

– Owner and Sole Proprietor, Kate Hewko Concept Store Laura Incognito – Owner, Little Tucker

– Owner, Little Tucker Kelly James – Knowledge and Research Advisor, Centre for Affordable Water and Sanitation Technology

– Knowledge and Research Advisor, Centre for Affordable Water and Sanitation Technology Travis Juska – Acting Staff Sergeant, Strategic Intelligence Group, Calgary Police Service

– Acting Staff Sergeant, Strategic Intelligence Group, Calgary Police Service Usman Tahir Jutt – President, Chirp Foods

– President, Chirp Foods Maya Kambeitz – Executive Director, Norfolk Housing Association

– Executive Director, Norfolk Housing Association Christopher Lloyd – President, Oneball Charitable Cancer Organization; Digital Solutions Architect, Spartan Controls

– President, Oneball Charitable Cancer Organization; Digital Solutions Architect, Spartan Controls Emily Marasco – Program Evaluation and Planning Specialist, Schulich School of Engineering, UCalgary

– Program Evaluation and Planning Specialist, Schulich School of Engineering, UCalgary Kerri McGrath and Jesse Messom – COO, Bigfoot Industrial Services Ltd.; President and CEO, International Ultrasonic Technologies (Kerri); and President and CEO, Bigfoot Industrial Services Ltd.; Chief manufacturing Officer, International Ultrasonic Technologies (Jesse)

– COO, Bigfoot Industrial Services Ltd.; President and CEO, International Ultrasonic Technologies (Kerri); and President and CEO, Bigfoot Industrial Services Ltd.; Chief manufacturing Officer, International Ultrasonic Technologies (Jesse) Sky McLean – Owner, Basecamp Resorts

– Owner, Basecamp Resorts Amish Morjaria – Founder and CEO, Forward Level Marketing

– Founder and CEO, Forward Level Marketing Liz Nandee – Owner and Designer, Basic Black Designs Inc.

– Owner and Designer, Basic Black Designs Inc. Umair Pervez – Manager, PwC Canada

– Manager, PwC Canada Dr. Shafeena Premji – Medical Director and Physician, Mahogany Medical Clinic and The Village Medical; Physician Lead, South Calgary Primary Care Network; Clinical Assistant Professor, Department of Family Medicine, Cumming School of Medicine, UCalgary

– Medical Director and Physician, Mahogany Medical Clinic and The Village Medical; Physician Lead, South Calgary Primary Care Network; Clinical Assistant Professor, Department of Family Medicine, Cumming School of Medicine, UCalgary Nabeel Ramji – Manager, Strategic Atlantic and Real Estate Finance, Strategic Group; Co-founder, Bricolage

– Manager, Strategic Atlantic and Real Estate Finance, Strategic Group; Co-founder, Bricolage Aalia Ratani – Engagement Manager, McKinsey & Company

– Engagement Manager, McKinsey & Company Dr. Marshall Ross – Emergency Physician, Alberta Health Services; Clinical Lecturer, Department of Emergency Medicine, Cumming School of Medicine, UCalgary

– Emergency Physician, Alberta Health Services; Clinical Lecturer, Department of Emergency Medicine, Cumming School of Medicine, UCalgary Curtis Running Rabbit-Lefthand – Executive Artistic Director, Indigenous Resilience in Music

– Executive Artistic Director, Indigenous Resilience in Music Jung-Suk (J.S) Ryu – CEO, Indefinite Arts Centre

– CEO, Indefinite Arts Centre Dr. Farida Saher – Pediatric Dentist and Owner, Dental Care for Children; Clinical Lecturer, Department of Surgery, Cumming School of Medicine, UCalgary

– Pediatric Dentist and Owner, Dental Care for Children; Clinical Lecturer, Department of Surgery, Cumming School of Medicine, UCalgary Dr. Ryan Todd – CEO, headversity; Psychiatrist, Foothills Medical Centre; Clinical Lecturer, Department of Psychiatry, Cumming School of Medicine, UCalgary

– CEO, headversity; Psychiatrist, Foothills Medical Centre; Clinical Lecturer, Department of Psychiatry, Cumming School of Medicine, UCalgary Rachel Wade – Leader of Diversity & Inclusion, Engagement & Culture, Parkland; Board President, Calgary Wildlife Rehabilitation Society

– Leader of Diversity & Inclusion, Engagement & Culture, Parkland; Board President, Calgary Wildlife Rehabilitation Society Dr. Lauren Walker – Adjunct Assistant Professor, Department of Oncology, Cumming School of Medicine, UCalgary; Owner and Clinical Psychologist, Walker Psychological Inc

– Adjunct Assistant Professor, Department of Oncology, Cumming School of Medicine, UCalgary; Owner and Clinical Psychologist, Walker Psychological Inc Dr. Fareen Zaver – Emergency Physician, Peter Lougheed Centre and South Health Campus; Clinical Assistant Professor, Department

