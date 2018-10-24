‘Wide-ranging, high-achieving’: Calgary Top 40 Under 40 announced

Forty successful Calgarians under 40 are being recognized for their contributions to the city, as Avenue Calgary published the names in its latest Top 40 Under 40 list Tuesday morning.
The group is “wide-ranging, high-functioning and high-achieving,” said Käthe Lemon, Avenue Calgary’s editor in chief.
“There’s just a huge range and I think that is what’s really exciting about it and why people get so interested in it is to see it’s not just one thing,” she said. “It’s not one type of achievement and it’s not even just one type of success.”
The Top 40 list represents a broad definition of what success can mean, honouring people from researchers to physicians to artists to non-profit workers.
“It’s the quintessential apples to oranges comparison, to compare someone who is doing life-saving medical research and someone who is doing historical research, for example — that’s even just within research,” Lemon explained. “And then to layer on somebody who’s an entrepreneur and has started a new business or somebody who is working in the nonprofit sector, you just see a huge number of different types of things.”
“It really does give a snapshot of the highest levels of achievement that are happening in Calgary right now,” she added.
The Top 40 list, now in its 20th year, used to be more corporate-focused without much of a range.
This year, Avenue Calgary scoured through all 400 nominations.
The process starts with a coworker or friend nominating someone. Then the nominee has to fill out a form to provide career background and references. From there, 70 people are shortlisted and sent to a judging panel, which consists of Avenue and business and arts representatives who are or have been involved with the Top 40 program. The judges give a mark out of 100 and debate what success means, comparing different industries and fields to each other.
Judges look at how each person makes a difference in the community.
“People who have either changed something within their field or they’ve changed something within the city,” Lemon said.
In certain fields, that’s hard to accomplish, especially so young.
“As someone who’s just turned 40 myself, I understand the dismay of the people who are like, ‘But can’t you make it under 50?’ ” Lemon said.
“Success after 40 is just success,” she added. “If you’re able to move the needle in your field or you’re able to make a demonstrable difference in your city under the age of 40, you’re really a mover and shaker. And it doesn’t mean that those successes that come later in life are less significant, it’s just that you had more time.”
“If you’re able to build a business or you’re able to find something out and discover it and you’re able to make a change in the world in that critical period when you’re young, when you’ve just gotten out of school if you’ve gone through university — which not all of our candidates do — but also in that time period when people are not only building their careers, they’re building their families, they’re building their futures. If you’re able to really move the needle during that time, you are really working hard and this program is to recognize that success.”
Nominations for the 2019 Top 40 Under 40 list will be accepted until the end of April.
Lemon said there is no secret formula to make the list.
“All you have to do is really impress a group of people who are themselves really impressive,” she said.
“We’ve seen such a diversity of Calgarians whose success is amazing and whose success is changing the city,” Lemon added.
Tickets are available for a gala celebrating the Top 40 at the Jack Singer lobby at Arts Commons on Nov. 8.
