Avenue Calgary releases list of best neighbourhoods for 2019

Brentwood has climbed the ranks of Avenue Magazine’s list of the finest of communities in Calgary, nabbing the top spot for 2019.

The publication released its 10th annual ranking of the 50 best neighbourhoods in Calgary on Thursday, and the northwest community was No. 1.

The results come from an online survey run by research company Leger Opinion on the magazine’s website.

Instead of simply asking Calgarians to vote for the best neighbourhood, the survey gets respondents to consider various neighbourhood attributes — from crime rates, property taxes and walkability, to green space, schools and access to major roads — and determine which ones matter to them the most.

What’s new for 2019?

In 2019, respondents said a great neighbourhood is one with lots of parks, good access to groceries, a high “walk score” and access to restaurants.

“Good access to major roads and strong community engagement were also factors,” the magazine said.

New for 2019 is an online tool Calgarians can use at AvenueCalgary.com to create their very own “best neighbourhoods list” by ranking their criteria of what makes a community great.

Calgary’s top 10 neighbourhoods 2019

Brentwood Huntington Hills Bowness Varsity Arbour Lake Acadia Dalhousie Lake Bonavista Signal Hill Edgemont

For more details on the top 50 Calgary communities featured in Avenue Magazine’s annual Best Neighbourhoods list — and to see which neighboorhood is Calgary’s worst — visit the magazine’s website or pick up the latest copy of the free publication.

What’s so great about Brentwood?

Located south of Nose Hill Park and north of the University of Calgary, Brentwood is bordered by Crowchild Trail N.W. and John Laurie Boulevard N.W.

According to Avenue, the community has quick access to the mountains and the downtown core.

“The abundance of parks, schools, recreational facilities and shopping has always helped it to rack up an enviable ranking,” the magazine said. “The neighbourhood scores well thanks to its consistency and old-school community feel with lots of engagement and tons of amenities, established businesses and parks.

“It has streets lined with mature trees and modest but well-kept homes. But despite its age, Brentwood feels as vibrant now as it did 30 years ago, if not more so.”

Where has Brentwood ranked previously?

The community of Brentwood is a perennial Top 10 finisher in Avenue’s Best Neighbourhoods survey, but 2019 is the first year it has claimed the top spot.

In both 2015 and 2016, the Beltline scored the top spot, followed by Brentwood.

Then in 2017, after doing a total data overhaul, Varsity usurped the Beltline, nabbing the top spot. Brentwood sat in fourth.

In 2018, the Beltline was again the top community, with Brentwood sinking to the eighth spot.

Disagree with the rankings?

“Fortunately for Calgarians, while we rank the city’s best neighbourhoods, what we’ve found over the past years is that there is a lot to offer in Calgary as a whole and that this is, overall, a great place to live,” the magazine stated.