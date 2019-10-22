Menu

Decision Canada 2019

Politics

May says Greens can make ‘significant contribution’ in minority parliament

By Kerri Breen Global News
Posted October 22, 2019 2:23 am
Updated October 22, 2019 2:25 am
Federal Election 2019: May praises 'historic' outcome for Green party

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May gave an optimistic speech after her party elected a record three MPs on Monday night.

She said her party can make a “significant contribution” in a Liberal minority parliament.

READ MORE: Green Party Leader Elizabeth May wins re-election in Saanich-Gulf Islands

She vowed to hold feet to the fire in Ottawa on the issues that matter to her party.

“There will be crispy toes,” she quipped.

Federal Election 2019: May says she was inspired by young climate change activists
Federal Election 2019: May says she was inspired by young climate change activists

In an election in which climate change proved a top issue, expectations for the Green Party were high. Ultimately, however, the party was unable to make more significant gains in the Maritimes and in B.C., where they had strong support.

READ MORE: Live Canada election results 2019: Real-time results in the federal election

Story continues below advertisement

In Fredericton, Jenica Atwin defeated a Liberal incumbent to give the Green party its first election night victory.

Both incumbent Green MPs, May and Paul Manly, who won a byelection in Nanaimo-Ladysmith earlier this year, were easily reelected.

As of 1:30 a.m., the Liberals were leading or elected in 156 ridings. For the Conservatives, it was 122, while the Bloc Québécois is in third place with 32. The NDP were leading or elected in 24 ridings.

