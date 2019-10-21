Police probe assault after man found unconscious on street in Lindsay

Send this page to someone via email

City of Kawartha Lakes police are investigating a weekend assault in Lindsay early Saturday.

Around 2:20 a.m. Saturday, City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service was notified of a disturbance taking place between a group of people on James Street in Lindsay.

Police say when officers arrived, people had left the scene except for one man who was found unconscious on the east side of James Street.

The man was taken to hospital by paramedics for a serious but non-life-threatening injury, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 705-324-5252, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.TIPS (8477) or online.

