City of Kawartha Lakes OPP investigating dirt bike hit-and-run that killed dog in Omemee

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are investigating the death of a dog which they say was struck by a dirt bike on Monday night.

Police say around 9 p.m., the owner was walking his dog Zeus along Mary Street in the village of Omemee when three dirt bikes – two red and one yellow – approached at a high rate of speed.

One of the dirt bikes allegedly struck the dog on the roadway. The dog died of its injuries a short time later, OPP stated on Thursday.

The vehicles fled westbound on Mary St. to the entrance of the Great Canadian Trail at Sibley Ave, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

