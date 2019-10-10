Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP investigating dirt bike hit-and-run that killed dog in Omemee

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 10, 2019 3:47 pm
Updated October 10, 2019 4:02 pm
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are investigating the death of Zeus. Police say the dog was struck by a dirt bike in the Omemee area on Monday night.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are investigating the death of Zeus. Police say the dog was struck by a dirt bike in the Omemee area on Monday night. Kawartha Lakes OPP

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are investigating the death of a dog which they say was struck by a dirt bike on Monday night.

Police say around 9 p.m., the owner was walking his dog Zeus along Mary Street in the village of Omemee when three dirt bikes – two red and one yellow – approached at a high rate of speed.

READ MORE: Lost cat reunited with owner in Lindsay after extensive 18-month search

One of the dirt bikes allegedly struck the dog on the roadway. The dog died of its injuries a short time later, OPP stated on Thursday.

The vehicles fled westbound on Mary St. to the entrance of the Great Canadian Trail at Sibley Ave, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

Story continues below advertisement
Lost dog from Egypt found south of Peterborough
Lost dog from Egypt found south of Peterborough
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Kawartha LakesOmemeeCity of Kawartha Lakedirt bikeDog DeathZeusdog struckdog struck and killed
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.