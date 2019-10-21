Menu

Surrey polling station stays open after fatal fire at gas station across the street

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 21, 2019 2:25 pm
Updated October 21, 2019 2:43 pm
Fire crews on scene after flames broke out at a Port Kells gas station early Monday morning. A polling station across the street remains open. .
Fire crews on scene after flames broke out at a Port Kells gas station early Monday morning. A polling station across the street remains open.

Elections Canada says it’s keeping a polling station in Surrey open despite a fatal two-alarm fire at a nearby gas station Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to the Petro Canada at 88th Avenue and Harvie Road around 5:30 a.m., where Bat. Chief Brian Carmichael said there was an explosion inside the convenience store.

READ MORE: Live Canada election results 2019 — Real-time results in the federal election

Carmichael said the fire did not affect the fuel pumps or tanks and was contained to the convenience store, which he said was a total loss.

Surrey RCMP said it investigated the building once the fire was under control, and found one person dead inside.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Elections Canada said the polling station at the Port Kells Community Centre across the street remained open, however anyone heading there will need to enter from the east side of 88th Avenue.

Story continues below advertisement

The agency says staff would be on site to direct voters where to go.

TAGS
Firecanada electionElections CanadaSurrey firePort Kellsport kells firesurrey fire electionsurrey fire polling stationsurrey gas station fire
