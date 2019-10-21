Surrey polling station stays open after fatal fire at gas station across the street

Send this page to someone via email

Elections Canada says it’s keeping a polling station in Surrey open despite a fatal two-alarm fire at a nearby gas station Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to the Petro Canada at 88th Avenue and Harvie Road around 5:30 a.m., where Bat. Chief Brian Carmichael said there was an explosion inside the convenience store.

Carmichael said the fire did not affect the fuel pumps or tanks and was contained to the convenience store, which he said was a total loss.

Surrey RCMP said it investigated the building once the fire was under control, and found one person dead inside.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Elections Canada said the polling station at the Port Kells Community Centre across the street remained open, however anyone heading there will need to enter from the east side of 88th Avenue.

The agency says staff would be on site to direct voters where to go.