Suspect wanted after man punched outside restaurant in Toronto’s west end

Toronto police are looking for a man wanted after a 22-year-old man was punched outside a restaurant in the Koreatown area.

Officers responded to the incident just before 3 a.m. on Oct. 5 in the area of Bloor Street West and Christie Street.

According to investigators, the victim was walking towards the front entrance of a restaurant when an unknown man punched him, causing him to fall over a handrail.

Police said the victim sustained injuries and was treated in hospital.

The suspect had fled westbound, police said.

He’s described as five feet five inches tall with a muscular build and around 25 to 30 years old. The suspect has short black hair, was wearing a black and white jacket with a hood, light blue jeans with tears on the front of the legs and black running shoes with white soles, and he’s a smoker, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.