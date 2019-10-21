Menu

Crime

Suspect wanted after man punched outside restaurant in Toronto’s west end

By Oriena Vuong Global News
Posted October 21, 2019 8:51 am
Toronto police have released surveillance footage after a man allegedly punched another man in the city's west end. .
Toronto police have released surveillance footage after a man allegedly punched another man in the city's west end. . Handout / Toronto police

Toronto police are looking for a man wanted after a 22-year-old man was punched outside a restaurant in the Koreatown area.

Officers responded to the incident just before 3 a.m. on Oct. 5 in the area of Bloor Street West and Christie Street.

According to investigators, the victim was walking towards the front entrance of a restaurant when an unknown man punched him, causing him to fall over a handrail.

READ MORE: Police looking for suspect who allegedly punched man in jaw after downtown Toronto altercation

Police said the victim sustained injuries and was treated in hospital.

The suspect had fled westbound, police said.

He’s described as five feet five inches tall with a muscular build and around 25 to 30 years old. The suspect has short black hair, was wearing a black and white jacket with a hood, light blue jeans with tears on the front of the legs and black running shoes with white soles, and he’s a smoker, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: 2 Toronto men charged after Kijiji sale turns into robbery, assault in Innisfil, police say

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

