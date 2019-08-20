Police looking for suspect who allegedly punched man in jaw after downtown Toronto altercation

Toronto police are looking for a suspect following an altercation that left a man with a broken jaw after a night out.

Officers said the incident took place shortly before 2 a.m. on July 14 at a late-night establishment in the area of Bathurst and King streets.

Investigators said a man and three friends were leaving the establishment when they reportedly saw a group of unknown men involved in a verbal and physical fight.

READ MORE: Man in critical condition after altercation at Scarborough plaza

According to police, one of the man’s friends intervened and stopped the fight. However, moments later, the suspect involved in the fight approached the victim and allegedly punched him in the jaw “with great force” before running away.

The victim suffered “extensive” injuries, investigators said, which included a broken jaw, and he was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police said the suspect is believed to be in his early to mid-20s.

WATCH: Video shows cyclist and driver get into physical confrontation in downtown Toronto intersection (Jul. 2019)