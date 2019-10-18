Winnipeg ridings to watch for this federal election

Send this page to someone via email

There could be a few interesting races in Winnipeg this federal election.

Pollsters say the Liberals have more ridings to defend in this election, including in Kildonan-St. Paul, Winnipeg Centre, and Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley.

“Kildonan-St. Paul is one of the obvious ones because that was a Conservative seat for a long time and the Liberals won fairly narrowly in 2015,” Probe Research principal, Curtis Brown told Global News, adding that Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley is also more typically inclined to vote Conservative.

“A couple other ones where the dynamics are a little bit different is Winnipeg Centre,” Brown said.

“You have a fairly competitive Liberal versus NDP race there.”

Elmwood-Transcona is also set to be a tight race between the NDP’s Daniel Blaikie and the Conservative’s Lawrence Toet.

Meanwhile, Winnipeg South will also be a riding to keep an eye on. The riding has historically switched between the Liberals and the Conservatives and has usually been reflective of the political pulse of the country.

“Historically, it’s been one of those seats in the country where it’s been really representative of the country broadly, and it’s an indicator of how Canadians are feeling,” Brown said.

“The Liberals won that seat by a lot in 2015. If the Conservatives really tighten it up or even win that seat, (which) is really going to be an indicator that the Conservatives are probably in a really good chance to form government.”

The Liberals held the Winnipeg South Riding from 1993 to 2006, when it suddenly flipped to the Conservatives with a minority government. It remained with the Tories until the Liberals won the seat back in 2015.

Several residents Global News spoke to in the Winnipeg South riding said they were still undecided, less than three days before voting day.

“I’m deciding this weekend because none of them are really impressing me,” one man told Global News.

“Some of the candidates I like, but the parties, the platforms… (they don’t) address some of the major issues. I’m trying to get a party that would do what they say they’re going to do, I’m really disappointed in our Liberals.

“I think it would be pretty awesome if people started throwing their votes at the Greens and maybe something interesting would happen,” another woman said.

