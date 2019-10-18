Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Western University marks 70th homecoming, 50th anniversary of Saugeen-Maitland Hall

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted October 18, 2019 2:20 pm
The gothic tower of University College at Western University, December 4, 2018.
The gothic tower of University College at Western University, December 4, 2018. Peter Spiro / Getty Images

Western University’s homecoming gets underway Friday and this year marks some major milestones.

It’s the 70th official homecoming and also the 50th anniversary of the student residence Saugeen-Maitland hall.

READ MORE: Western Mustangs come back against Windsor and roll to 6-0 record

“We’re going to be putting on Canada’s best homecoming for the 70th time in Western’s history. Fifteen thousand people are expected to come,” explained homecoming chair David Simmonds.

“I think we’re all very excited about the undefeated Western Mustangs playing Ottawa this Saturday, excited about our women’s hockey team taking on Brock at 7 p.m. on Saturday. We’re celebrating 50 years of Saugeen-Maitland Hall so I think there’ll be a lot of people in red, yellow and green just celebrating the relationships they made on campus. There’s something for everybody this weekend.”

Simmonds grew up outside of London but drew on the name “homecoming” to describe his relationship to Western University and the city of London.

Story continues below advertisement

“Coming back to Western is like coming home. I remember the first time I drove over the bridge and saw the tower, I thought it was something really special. Western’s a place that can stretch you and challenge you intellectually, emotionally, culturally. I found some of my best friends at Western.”

READ MORE: Western’s FoCo party resulted in over $300K in policing costs, 31 hospitalized, emergency officials say

This will be the first official homecoming under Western’s new president, Alan Shepard.

The official homecoming comes roughly three weeks after fake homecoming, or FoCo, celebrations drew roughly 25,000 revellers to Broughdale Avenue.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Western UniversityWesternhomecomingwestern mustangsfocoUWOmustangshocolondon homecomingofficial homecoming
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.