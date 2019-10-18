Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Decision Canada 2019

Advertisement
Politics

Greens would revamp trade relations to address climate change if elected

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 18, 2019 1:49 pm
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May announces the Green government will expand the single-payer medicare model to include pharmacare for everyone during a press conference at the campaign office of candidate Racelle Kooy while in Victoria, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019.
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May announces the Green government will expand the single-payer medicare model to include pharmacare for everyone during a press conference at the campaign office of candidate Racelle Kooy while in Victoria, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

The Green party says it would restructure Canada’s global trade relations to address climate change and promote human rights if elected Monday.

The party says in a release that increased international trade is a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions.

NDP’s Singh, Angus hit with defamation claim over N.B. defection remarks
NDP’s Singh, Angus hit with defamation claim over N.B. defection remarks

The restructuring would include reducing the distances over which food is shipped by increasing domestic and local food production.

It would also ensure that products that are banned in Canada, like bovine growth hormone in milk products, are not imported in food from other countries.

Climate change emerges as one of the top ballot-box issues among voters: Ipsos poll
Climate change emerges as one of the top ballot-box issues among voters: Ipsos poll

The Greens also promise to improve internal trade between provinces.

Green Leader Elizabeth May is campaigning today in British Columbia, and will make an announcement on the Greens’ affordability plans later in Saanich.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
Federal ElectionClimate ChangeFederal election 2019canada electionDecision Canadacanada election 2019Elections CanadaGreen PartyElection CanadaHuman RightsElizabeth MayGreen leaderglobal trade relations
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.