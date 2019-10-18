Crews continue to restore power after strong storm sweeps through Maritimes

Send this page to someone via email

Thousands of Maritimers remain without power today after a powerful fall storm swept through the region Thursday, bringing downpours, strong gusts and downed trees.

By mid-morning, more than 4,400 customers were still off the grid in New Brunswick.

NB Power spokesman Marc Belliveau said the main issue was damage caused by trees making contact with lines.

He said crews expect to have most, if not all, customers reconnected by the end of the day.

Nova Scotia suffered the largest number of outages at the storm’s peak, but only about 1,000 customers were still without power by 10 a.m. today.

Forecasters said sustained winds of about 60 kilometres per hour hit parts of Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick, with some coastal gusts reaching 90 kilometres per hour.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2019.