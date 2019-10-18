Menu

Crews continue to restore power after strong storm sweeps through Maritimes

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 18, 2019 10:08 am
Thousands of customers in N.S. and N.B. lost power in heavy storm
A heavy storm whipped through the Maritimes on Thursday, knocking down trees as rainfall flooded some streets. Elizabeth McSheffrey has more.

Thousands of Maritimers remain without power today after a powerful fall storm swept through the region Thursday, bringing downpours, strong gusts and downed trees.

By mid-morning, more than 4,400 customers were still off the grid in New Brunswick.

NB Power spokesman Marc Belliveau said the main issue was damage caused by trees making contact with lines.

He said crews expect to have most, if not all, customers reconnected by the end of the day.

Nova Scotia suffered the largest number of outages at the storm’s peak, but only about 1,000 customers were still without power by 10 a.m. today.

Forecasters said sustained winds of about 60 kilometres per hour hit parts of Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick, with some coastal gusts reaching 90 kilometres per hour.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
