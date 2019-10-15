Buckets of rain, high wind expected to hit Halifax on Thursday: Environment Canada

A special weather statement was issued by Environment Canada on Tuesday for Halifax Metro and Halifax County West to warn the public of an expected stormy Thursday.
According to Environment Canada, rain and wind will begin over western sections of the province in the morning and reach Cape Breton by the afternoon.
READ MORE: Federal leaders send thoughts as Manitoba struggles under state of emergency
“Total rainfall amounts of 20 to 40 mm are expected but may exceed warning criteria of 50 mm along the Atlantic coast,” Environment Canada said in a statement.
Additionally, southeast wind gusts of 70 km/h or higher are likely and may reach warning criteria of 90 km/h.
Higher than normal water levels and rough surf are also possible along the Atlantic near high tide on Thursday, according to Environment Canada.
COMMENTS