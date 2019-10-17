Nova Scotia bracing for fall storm bringing high winds, heavy rain

Send this page to someone via email

Extra precautions are being taken in Nova Scotia in preparation for a Thursday storm that is expected to bring high winds and heavy rain.

An intense low-pressure system is expected to bring strong southeasterly winds gusting to 90 km/h across the province, starting in the southwest and reaching the mainland by the afternoon.

Environment Canada says heavier than normal water levels and heavy surf can be expected along the Atlantic coast and areas near Northumberland Strait today, especially near high tide.

READ MORE: Buckets of rain, high wind expected to hit Halifax on Thursday: Environment Canada

Winds are expected to diminish and become southerly later in the day, according to Environment Canada, starting in the southwest near noon and over eastern areas later in the day.

“Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur,” Environment Canada said in a wind warning alert. “Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.”

Story continues below advertisement

WATCH: Wind and rainfall warnings are in effect for much of #NovaScotia as a storm approaches. @AshleyJVField has more on what you can expect and how @nspowerinc is preparing. #hfx #NS. https://t.co/2MdhBYbvCV pic.twitter.com/8iinnUJQlc — Global Halifax (@globalhalifax) October 17, 2019

Environment Canada is expecting the heavy rainfall to last between three and five hours, bringing as much as 70 millimetres and the potential for localized flooding in some areas.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads,” Environment Canada stated. “If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.”

1:51 Progress slow but steady at site of collapsed crane in Halifax Progress slow but steady at site of collapsed crane in Halifax

Power was briefly knocked out in Dartmouth Thursday morning, stalling traffic on the Macdonald Bridge during rush hour.

Nearly 1,400 Nova Scotia Power customers were impacted by the outage, but power has since been restored.

The power utility announced Tuesday it would be mobilizing personnel and resources ahead of the storm. Nova Scotia Power said it would be co-ordinating closely with the Emergency Management Office (EMO) and will restore power as soon as conditions are safe.

As of 10 a.m., there are over 5,000 active outages in the province, mainly along the southwestern coast and in the Digby and Westport areas.

EMO has activated its provincial coordination centre and is monitoring weather conditions. Continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. #NSStorm https://t.co/XNSUpOKIWn — Nova Scotia EMO (@nsemo) October 17, 2019

READ MORE: N.S. Power mobilizing personnel, resources ahead of Thursday’s storm

The Halifax Stanfield International Airport is encouraging passengers to check their flight status with their airline ahead of departure.

Story continues below advertisement

Several flights arriving in Halifax Thursday morning are already facing delays.

Ferry crossings between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island have been cancelled by Northumberland Ferries until further notice. Marine Atlantic has also cancelled its 11:45 a.m. departures from North Sydney and Port aux Basques, N.L. due to the impending weather conditions.

As of Thursday morning, there have been no indication of school cancellations in Nova Scotia.