N.S. Power mobilizing personnel, resources ahead of Thursday’s storm

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia Power announced Tuesday that it’s mobilizing personnel and resources in advance of a storm forecast to bring high wind gusts and heavy rain on Thursday.

According to Environment Canada, the storm is expected to hit Halifax Metro and Halifax County West before heading towards Cape Breton by the afternoon.

READ MORE: Buckets of rain, high wind expected to hit Halifax on Thursday: Environment Canada

“We know that there are trees across the province that were weakened by hurricane Dorian last month. With forecasts calling for wind gusts up to 90 km/h, we will be prepared to respond in case trees fall into power lines,” said Matt Drover, storm lead for Nova Scotia Power.

As a result, Nova Scotia Power is activating its Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) at noon Wednesday to plan and manage its storm response.

Story continues below advertisement

The company says the EOC is the nerve centre for outage restoration planning and response and is staffed with employees representing all aspects of the company.

READ MORE: Rain, high winds expected to hit New Brunswick on Thursday

Crews will begin restoring power as soon as conditions are safe; if winds are gusting above 80 km/h, they have to make on-site assessments of whether to stand down for safety. Nova Scotia Power will coordinate closely with the Nova Scotia Emergency Management Office.

Nova Scotia Power said they restore power in phases to ensure critical services like hospitals can stay open before beginning work in other areas. Larger outages on transmission lines and in substations are restored ahead of smaller outages to restore electricity to the greatest number of customers.