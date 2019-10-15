Menu

Weather

Rain, high winds expected to hit New Brunswick on Thursday

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 15, 2019 4:56 pm
A woman walks in the rain in Halifax on June 24, 2018. .
A woman walks in the rain in Halifax on June 24, 2018. . Alexander Quon/Global News

New Brunswick is under a special weather statement ahead of what will be a storm-filled Thursday in the region.

According to Environment Canada, rain and wind will begin over southwestern parts of New Brunswick on Thursday morning before reaching the northeast by the afternoon.

“Total rainfall amounts of 20 to 40 mm are expected but may exceed warning criteria of 50 mm along the Fundy and Bay of Chaleur coasts,” Environment Canada said in a statement.

READ MORE: Federal leaders send thoughts as Manitoba struggles under state of emergency

Easterly wind gusts of 70 km/h or higher should also be expected, although they could reach 90 km/h.

Higher than normal water levels and rough surf are also possible along the Bay of Chaleur coast near high tide on Thursday.

