Elections Canada officials are asking residents of Otterville, in the Oxford riding, to check their voter information cards.

Officials note that the correct address for polls 169, 170, and 171 is the Otter Creek Golf Course at 275 James Street. Some voter information cards erroneously listed an address on Middletown Line.

All eligible voters are encouraged to visit the Elections Canada website to confirm their polling station.

