Crime

OPP investigating fatal hit-and-run on Hwy. 401 near Woodstock

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted October 17, 2019 9:12 am
OPP say a driver struck another motorist, who was outside his vehicle at the time, before allegedly leaving the scene.
OPP say a driver struck another motorist, who was outside his vehicle at the time, before allegedly leaving the scene. Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press

OPP are investigating a fatal hit-and-run involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Highway 401 that occurred Wednesday night.

Emergency crews responded to the highway just east of Woodstock around 8:30 p.m.

Police say a passing eastbound vehicle hit a man while he was outside his own vehicle. According to police, the driver did not remain at the scene after the man was struck.

The man was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

His name is not being released at this time.

A single eastbound lane of Highway 401 between Dundas and Blandford streets was closed for several hours, reopening at around 4 a.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information about the incident or who was in the area at the time is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.

