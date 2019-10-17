OPP investigating fatal hit-and-run on Hwy. 401 near Woodstock

Send this page to someone via email

OPP are investigating a fatal hit-and-run involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Highway 401 that occurred Wednesday night.

Emergency crews responded to the highway just east of Woodstock around 8:30 p.m.

Police say a passing eastbound vehicle hit a man while he was outside his own vehicle. According to police, the driver did not remain at the scene after the man was struck.

The man was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

His name is not being released at this time.

A single eastbound lane of Highway 401 between Dundas and Blandford streets was closed for several hours, reopening at around 4 a.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information about the incident or who was in the area at the time is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.

