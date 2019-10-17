Menu

Canada

Hamilton Road apartment fire causes $100K in damage

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted October 17, 2019 8:30 am
London fire crews battle an apartment building blaze at Hamilton Road and Egerton Street.
London fire crews battle an apartment building blaze at Hamilton Road and Egerton Street. London Fire Department / Twitter

London fire crews were busy battling a blaze at an apartment complex on Hamilton Road just east of Adelaide Street on Thursday morning.

A 911 call about a possible structure fire came in just after 3 a.m., according to fire officials.

“The caller hung up prior to any interactions with our communications operator so we sent an apparatus to investigate,” said London Fire Department Platoon Chief Colin Shewell, adding that when fire crews arrived at the scene, residents of the apartment complex at 229 Hamilton Rd. had already begun to self-evacuate.

“Our crews did a quick extinguisher and were able to do a primary and secondary search of the rest of the apartments,” Shewell said. “There were no major injuries.”

READ MORE: SIU clears London police following death of man in December 2018

Shewell says one person was taken to hospital with minor injuries and has since been released.

Story continues below advertisement

He says investigators believe the fire was started by a candle near a bedroom at the rear of the building.

“Crews did a great job to contain the fire to the apartment of origin, and they’ll be displaced for some time,” he said.

Shewell says the building, which is located at the rear of Lucky Restaurant, has a total of seven units. The restaurant was not damaged.

READ MORE: Middlesex-London Health Unit, Ontario Medical Association stress importance of vaccinations

He says the fire caused about $100,000 in damage overall.

One lane of Hamilton Road was closed for several hours as crews responded to the fire, but it reopened just before 7 a.m. Thursday.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
FireLondonLondon FireLondon Fire DepartmentLondon Apartment Firehamilton roadMiddlesex-London EMSHamilton Road fire229 Hamilton Rd229 Hamilton RoadHamilton Road apartment fireLucky Restaurant
