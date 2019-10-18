London Sports Roundup: Representing Canada, Nationals streak, Mustang women unbeaten in OUA soccer

The rosters for the 2019 CIBC Canada/Russia series have been announced.

Liam Foudy, Connor McMichael, Jordan Kooy and Ryan Merkley of the London Knights and Londoner Ryan Suzuki of the Barrie Colts will play for Team OHL. Merkley, Foudy and McMichael are scheduled to play in both games while Kooy will suit up at Budweiser Gardens when the series comes to London on Nov. 11. The third game of the six-game series will happen in Kitchener on Nov. 7. The Canada/Russia series is used to help select the players who will represent Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championship.

Knights head coach Dale Hunter is behind the bench this year for Canada. Mark Hunter is Team Canada’s general manager.

London assistant coach Dylan Hunter will be on the bench for the game at Budweiser Gardens.

London connections at the Under-17s

The 2019 Under-17 World Hockey Challenge will take place in Medicine Hat Alta., and Swift Current, Sask., from November 2-9 and both Brett Harrison and Max McCue will be there. Harrison, who is from London and McCue, who is a forward with the London Knights will be a part of either Canada Black, Canada Red or Canada White. Harrison has two goals and six points in nine games with the Oshawa Generals this season. McCue recently picked up his first OHL point.

First goals

Some firsts come quickly. First tooth. First smile. First step. Getting your first NHL goal doesn’t always come as naturally. Former London Knight Victor Mete scored his first National Hockey League goal in his 127th game. It came on October 17 in Montreal as Mete’s Canadiens played the Minnesota Wild. In that very same game, Londoner Nick Suzuki, who was playing in just his 7th NHL game, put a puck past Wild goalie Alex Stalock for his first career goal. Montreal won the game 4-0. Suzuki is a former Jr. Knight who started his OHL career in Owen Sound before being traded to the Guelph Storm last January. Suzuki helped the Storm to win the 2019 OHL championship.

London Nationals unbeaten streak

The London Nationals only loss in regulation time this season came against the St. Marys Lincolns in the Nationals 2019 home opener. The game ended 5-4. St. Marys couldn’t quite duplicate the feat on October 16 at the Sports Centre at Western Fair District, but they came close. The Lincolns defeated London 4-3 in double overtime. That kept London unbeaten in regulation in eight consecutive games. The Nationals turned that number to nine with a 10-4 drubbing of the Legionnaires in Sarnia on October 17. Three After that London went on a tear winning seven consecutive games.

Mustang Tennis teams bring home hardware

The Western Mustangs brought home a gold and a silver from the 2019 OUA Tennis championships. The men’s team defeated U of T 5-2 in the final to retain their title. The women’s final was an exact mirror image as the U of T defeated the Mustangs 5-2.