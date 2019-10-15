Menu

Blogs

Around The OHL: Petes head coach Rob Wilson and AOHL’s Victor Findlay

By Around the OHL 980 CFPL
Posted October 15, 2019 4:43 am
Peterborough Petes.
Peterborough Petes. Photo by Terry Wilson - OHL Images

Listen on Apple Podcasts   Listen on Google Podcasts

Hosts Jake Jeffrey and Mike Stubbs are back with another episode of Around the OHL.

READ MORE: Peterborough Petes defeat London Knights to open 2019-20

This week, the guys are chatting with Peterborough Petes head coach Rob Wilson. The team is off to a good start, especially considering they’re playing their first nine games of the season on the road.

Also on the show, the guys are joined by Victor Findlay, a man of many titles. Findlay is the voice of the Mississauga Steelheads, covers USPORTS, and writes for AroundtheOHL.com, among other things. He gives us some insight into the first few weeks of the season for the Steelheads, and highlights some of the recent OHL grads who are making some noise on the Canadian university hockey circuit.

Many off-season changes for the Petes has created a buzz around the OHL club
Jake Jeffrey is the morning anchor and host of 980 News at Noon on Global News Radio 980 CFPL, assistant coach and general manager of the Strathroy Rockets, a hockey coach and co-host of the Around the OHL podcast.

Mike Stubbs is the radio voice of the London Knights and host of London Live from 1 to 3 p.m. every weekday on Global News Radio 980 CFPL.

Follow Around the OHL:

Twitter: @AroundtheOHL
Facebook: Facebook.com/AroundTheOHL
Instagram: @AroundtheOHL

Website: AroundtheOHL.com

Follow co-hosts Jake Jeffrey and Mike Stubbs:

 Twitter: @AOHLjake, @stubbs980

We LOVE that you are loving the Around the OHL podcast! If you haven’t subscribed yet — what are you waiting for?

Subscribing’s easy! Here’s how…

On your iPad or iPhone:

  • Open the Apple Podcasts app, search for Around the OHL and select it from the list of results.
  • Once on the Around the OHL page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.
  • Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.

On your Android Phone or Tablet:

  • Open the Google Podcasts app, search for Around the OHL and select it from the list of results.
  • Once on the Around the OHL page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.
  • Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.
