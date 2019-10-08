5 London Knights on the radar for 2020 NHL draft

Send this page to someone via email

Five London Knights have been included on NHL Central Scouting’s October ‘Players to Watch’ List for the 2020 NHL draft.

Antonio Stranges headlines the Knights on the list. He was one of eight OHLers to be assigned an ‘A’ rating, indicating that he’s a candidate to be a potential first-round pick.

Four Knights players received a ‘C’ rating, suggesting they could be selected somewhere in the fourth, fifth or sixth rounds of the 2020 draft.

Luke Evangelista, Gerard Keane, Kirill Steklov and Avery Winslow were all given a ‘C’ rating.

The Knights, along with the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds and Windsor Spitfires, lead the OHL with five players each on the October list. The Erie Otters have four.

The Knights had a pair of players selected in the 2019 draft. Connor McMichael was taken in the first round, 25th overall, by the Washington Capitals. Matvey Guskov was chosen in the fifth round by the Minnesota Wild.

