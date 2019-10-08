London Knights name captains for 2019-20

Send this page to someone via email

London already has two Os and two Ns. Courtesy of the London Knights, it now has two Cs as well.

The Knights have announced that Alec Regula and Liam Foudy will serve as co-captains for the 2019-20 OHL season.

Cole Tymkin and Connor McMichael will serve as alternate captains.

The team made the announcement at the John Kinder Labatt Amber Lounge on Tuesday afternoon.

Foudy is in his fourth season with the Knights. He has played in 185 games and has 123 total points in his OHL career. Foudy is still waiting to play in his first game with London this year. He has been rehabbing an upper-body injury that he sustained at training camp with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Columbus drafted Foudy in the first round of the 2018 NHL Entry draft.

Regula is in his third season after arriving in London at the start of 2017-18. He is a third-round pick of the Detroit Red Wings. The West Bloomfield, Mich., native has played 136 games for the Knights and has 19 goals and is a plus-61.

Regula admits he’s excited for the opportunity. “We have a great group of guys here and I feel really fortunate to be a leader on this team. Hopefully, we can make some noise this year.”

Foudy echoed those same sentiments.

“Being here since the age of 16 and going through the process of being a player within (the Knights) organization, to have this happen in my fourth year is a huge honour.”

This is the first time since the 2015-16 season that the Knights have had co-captains. The last duo brought London the second Memorial Cup championship in the franchise’s history.

Now Mitch Marner and Christian Dvorak are having success in the National Hockey League.

Three of the five members of last year’s Knights leadership group are now playing professionally.

Alex Formenton and Londoner Will Lochead wore A’s for the Knights last year. Formenton is currently with the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League. He scored a goal in his first game.

Lochead is currently with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits of the ECHL.

Evan Bouchard spent two years as captain in London. He is with Bakersfield of the AHL where he has recorded an assist and posted a plus-three rating in two games so far.

The Knights have won three consecutive games and will be home to the Owen Sound Attack on Friday night at 7:30 at Budweiser Gardens. London heads to Saginaw on Saturday for their first game against the Spirit this year.

Coverage of both games will get going at 6:30 on 980 CFPL, at http://www.980cfpl.ca and on the Radioplayer Canada app.