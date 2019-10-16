Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

2 dead following collision involving train, pickup truck in Machar: OPP

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 16, 2019 4:10 pm
OPP technical collision investigators, the Canadian National Police Service and Parry Sound Emergency Medical Services assisted with the investigation.
OPP technical collision investigators, the Canadian National Police Service and Parry Sound Emergency Medical Services assisted with the investigation. Global News

Two people have died following a collision involving a train and a pickup truck in Machar, Ont. Monday morning, OPP say.

At about 10 a.m., police officers and fire crews attended the scene on Machar-Strong Boundary Road, OPP add.

READ MORE: Police investigating reported mischief to mailboxes in Parry Sound

Two people from the pickup truck, Cecil Aho, 51, and Bernadette Laing, 52, both from Strong Township, were pronounced dead, police say.

OPP technical collision investigators, the Canadian National Police Service and Parry Sound Emergency Medical Services assisted with the investigation.

OPP say over 70 vehicles involved in pile-up on Hwy. 400 near Barrie
OPP say over 70 vehicles involved in pile-up on Hwy. 400 near Barrie

 

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
OPPparry soundCanadian National Police ServiceMacharMachar crashMachar newsMachar train crashtrain pickup truck crash Machar
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.