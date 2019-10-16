2 dead following collision involving train, pickup truck in Machar: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have died following a collision involving a train and a pickup truck in Machar, Ont. Monday morning, OPP say.

At about 10 a.m., police officers and fire crews attended the scene on Machar-Strong Boundary Road, OPP add.

Two people from the pickup truck, Cecil Aho, 51, and Bernadette Laing, 52, both from Strong Township, were pronounced dead, police say.

OPP technical collision investigators, the Canadian National Police Service and Parry Sound Emergency Medical Services assisted with the investigation.

