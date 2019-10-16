Menu

Education

Ontario elementary teachers’ union say bargaining talks with province have stalled

By The Canadian Press
Posted October 16, 2019 3:22 pm
Elementary school teachers in Ontario have asked for a conciliation officer to step in to resolve contract talks with the province.
TORONTO – Elementary school teachers in Ontario have asked for a conciliation officer to step in to resolve contract talks with the province.

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario says bargaining with the Progressive Conservative government has reached a virtual standstill.

The teachers’ contract expired on Aug. 31, but discussions with the government and school boards have been on-going since June.

The union says it hopes a conciliation officer will help all parties make progress in the talks and reach an agreement.

The ETFO has been holding strike vote meetings throughout the province since early September, and the union says the results will be announced in early November.

Earlier this week, the union representing public high school teachers said it would also be holding a strike vote.

Secondary School Teachers enter strike vote process
© 2019 The Canadian Press
