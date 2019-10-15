Ontario high school teachers to hold strike vote

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – The union representing Ontario’s high school teachers says it will hold strike votes among its members in the coming weeks.

Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation president Harvey Bischof says voting will begin Oct. 22 and finish Nov. 15.

Bischof says the decision follows the province’s refusal to discuss “substantive issues” at the bargaining table.

He says the government is refusing to engage in meaningful discussions about the most important issues including staffing levels in schools.

The OSSTF, government and school boards still have bargaining dates schedule later this month and in November.

The union recently took the rare step of releasing all of its bargaining proposals in a bid to have “transparent” negotiations with the government.

#BREAKING: @osstf says they will take a strike vote as talks with the government on a new deal are not going well. The union represents 60,000 members. This does not mean a strike will happen, but may give @osstf mandate to strike if talks break down completely. #Onpoli pic.twitter.com/LuwuAm7vkR — Travis Dhanraj (@Travisdhanraj) October 15, 2019