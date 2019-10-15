Menu

Canada

Ontario high school teachers to hold strike vote

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 15, 2019 12:31 pm
Updated October 15, 2019 12:32 pm
A whiteboard is pictured at a school.
A whiteboard is pictured at a school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

TORONTO – The union representing Ontario’s high school teachers says it will hold strike votes among its members in the coming weeks.

Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation president Harvey Bischof says voting will begin Oct. 22 and finish Nov. 15.

Bischof says the decision follows the province’s refusal to discuss “substantive issues” at the bargaining table.

He says the government is refusing to engage in meaningful discussions about the most important issues including staffing levels in schools.

The OSSTF, government and school boards still have bargaining dates schedule later this month and in November.

The union recently took the rare step of releasing all of its bargaining proposals in a bid to have “transparent” negotiations with the government.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
