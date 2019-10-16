Six pounds of drugs seized following month-long investigation: Vernon RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Six pounds of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine were seized, along with more than $30,000 in cash, following a month-long drug investigation, Vernon RCMP announced on Wednesday.

Police say three residences were searched and four people were arrested during the investigation into those responsible for supplying drug trafficking houses and individual dealers from Vernon, Enderby and Revelstoke.

“Investigators worked hard to identify those believed to be responsible for supplying drugs to several dealers and locations.” said RCMP Sgt. David Evans.

“This type of enforcement is part of our commitment to targeting drug trafficking at all levels in the community.”

Police say enforcement started on the afternoon of Oct. 9, with the arrest of two people in a vehicle on Longacre Drive in Vernon.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver, a 35-year-old woman from Vernon, and a passenger, a 25-year-old male from the Lower Mainland, were arrested. Money, fentanyl and cocaine were sized from the vehicle.

Immediately following that, police say the RCMP’s South East District Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at a residence along the 4900 block of Old Kamloops Road in Vernon.

1:46 Red Deer RCMP announce major drug bust Red Deer RCMP announce major drug bust

There, two occupants were arrested, a 26-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, both of whom are new to the Vernon area from Alberta. A search of the residence netted money, fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine.

The next day, police added that an additional residence was searched, a condo unit associated to one of the arrested men along the 7300 block of Okanagan Landing Road. Money, fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine were seized from the residence.

Vernon RCMP say all four have been released from custody, and that police are recommending charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking against all four.