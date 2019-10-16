Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man dead after overnight shooting in Campbell River

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 16, 2019 1:12 pm
Updated October 16, 2019 1:13 pm
Campbell River RCMP say officers were called to the community’s south side, around 2:30 a.m., to reports of shots fired.
Campbell River RCMP say officers were called to the community’s south side, around 2:30 a.m., to reports of shots fired. The Canadian Press

A man is dead in Campbell River after an overnight shooting.

Campbell River RCMP said officers were called to the Vermont Drive area of the community’s south side, around 2:30 a.m., to reports of shots fired.

READ MORE: RCMP say northern B.C. murder suspects admitted to murders on video, motive still unknown

Police arrived to find a man dead outside a home.

No suspect is in custody, and police said they deployed the Campbell River Major Crimes Unit and a police dog squad.

Police on Vancouver Island investigate suspicious death
Police on Vancouver Island investigate suspicious death

“We are asking that the general public refrain from travelling in the general area to allow police the space they need to conduct their investigation,” said Const. Maury Tyre.

READ MORE: Vancouver Island police confirm foul play in mysterious death of Metchosin man

“This is a very serious investigation, and we are asking that if anyone has any information regarding the incident that they contact the RCMP directly.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police wouldn’t speak to whether the incident appeared targeted or any potential motive in the incident.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Campbell RiverMan deadcampbell river RCMPcampbell river homicidecampbell river killingcampbell river murdercampbell river shootingman shot dead
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.