Man dead after overnight shooting in Campbell River

A man is dead in Campbell River after an overnight shooting.

Campbell River RCMP said officers were called to the Vermont Drive area of the community’s south side, around 2:30 a.m., to reports of shots fired.

Police arrived to find a man dead outside a home.

No suspect is in custody, and police said they deployed the Campbell River Major Crimes Unit and a police dog squad.

“We are asking that the general public refrain from travelling in the general area to allow police the space they need to conduct their investigation,” said Const. Maury Tyre.

“This is a very serious investigation, and we are asking that if anyone has any information regarding the incident that they contact the RCMP directly.”

Police wouldn’t speak to whether the incident appeared targeted or any potential motive in the incident.