Vancouver Island police confirm foul play in mysterious death of Metchosin man

Police on Vancouver Island have confirmed that a man found dead in near Victoria last week died as a result of foul play.

Martin Payne, 60, was found dead in his home in the 1000 block of Brookeview Drive in Metchosin on July 12.

Exactly when Payne was killed remains unclear, but the West Shore RCMP were asking for tips from people in the area between the evening of July 7 and mid-day on July 9.

On Monday, police said more than 20 officers were working the the case, who had made “significant progress in developing leads.”

Investigators also said they believed the homicide was an isolated incident.

Mounties are renewing an appeal to anyone who may have seen Payne’s truck on between the afternoon of July 8 and July 9 at 1 p.m.

The truck is a red 4×4 Ford F150, with an extended cab, grey and red running boards, a black metal headache rack and the B.C. licence plate 743-2HY.

Police are also asking for any dash cam or security video shot in the the 1000-block of Brookeview Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit at 250-380-6211, or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

