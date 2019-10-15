Police find human remains in Mill Section, N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia RCMP say they are investigating after human remains were found in a heavily wooded area on Moses Mountain in Mill Section, N.S., on Monday.

The Mounties say officers received the report shortly after 2 p.m., with police attending the area and eventually retrieving the remains.

The RCMP say they are working with the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Service and an autopsy will be conducted.

The remains have not been positively identified and the investigation is ongoing.

