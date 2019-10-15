Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Police find human remains in Mill Section, N.S.

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 15, 2019 2:48 pm
Updated October 15, 2019 2:54 pm
An RCMP badge is pictured.
An RCMP badge is pictured. File / RCMP

Nova Scotia RCMP say they are investigating after human remains were found in a heavily wooded area on Moses Mountain in Mill Section, N.S., on Monday.

The Mounties say officers received the report shortly after 2 p.m., with police attending the area and eventually retrieving the remains.

READ MORE: Crash sends 2 to hospital, 1 with life-threatening injuries, in Whynotts Settlement, N.S.

The RCMP say they are working with the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Service and an autopsy will be conducted.

The remains have not been positively identified and the investigation is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
RCMPNova Scotia RCMPHuman RemainsMill SectionMill Section Human RemainsMoses Mountain
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.