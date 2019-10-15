Crash sends 2 to hospital, 1 with life-threatening injuries, in Whynotts Settlement, N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP responded to a collision involving two cars on Highway 325 in Whynotts Settlement, N.S., on Monday at 9 p.m.

Paramedics and the Oakhill Volunteer Fire Department also responded.

Police said a 22-year-old man from Hebbs Cross, the driver and lone occupant of one vehicle, was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver and lone occupant of the other car, a 25-year-old woman from Maitland, was also transported to hospital with minor injuries.

An RCMP collision analyst attended the scene. Highway 325 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

