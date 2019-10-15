Menu

Crash sends 2 to hospital, 1 with life-threatening injuries, in Whynotts Settlement, N.S.

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted October 15, 2019 2:01 pm
RCMP are investigating a two-vehicle collision on Highway 325 that took place Monday night.
RCMP are investigating a two-vehicle collision on Highway 325 that took place Monday night. File/THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

RCMP responded to a collision involving two cars on Highway 325 in Whynotts Settlement, N.S., on Monday at 9 p.m.

Paramedics and the Oakhill Volunteer Fire Department also responded.

READ MORE: 2 women dead following 2-vehicle collision in Pictou County

Police said a 22-year-old man from Hebbs Cross, the driver and lone occupant of one vehicle, was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver and lone occupant of the other car, a 25-year-old woman from Maitland, was also transported to hospital with minor injuries.

An RCMP collision analyst attended the scene. Highway 325 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

