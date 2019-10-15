Menu

Barrie man charged with careless driving following 3-vehicle collision in Innisfil: police

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 15, 2019 4:56 pm
At around 3 p.m., a vehicle was travelling southbound on 5 Sideroad and while attempting to turn left was hit by another vehicle also heading south, police say.
South Simcoe Police / File / Twitter

A 40-year-old Barrie man has been charged with careless driving following a three-vehicle collision in Innisfil on Saturday afternoon, South Simcoe police say.

At around 3 p.m., a vehicle was travelling southbound on 5 Sideroad and while attempting to turn left was hit by another vehicle also heading south, police say.

According to officers, the impact sent the first vehicle into the northbound lanes, where it was then hit by a vehicle travelling north.

Two kids, ages 11 and seven, were in the second vehicle and were treated at a local hospital for minor injuries, police say.

None of the drivers was hurt in the crash, police add.

On Tuesday, the 40-year-old Barrie man driving the second vehicle was charged with careless driving.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
