Barrie man charged with careless driving following 3-vehicle collision in Innisfil: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 40-year-old Barrie man has been charged with careless driving following a three-vehicle collision in Innisfil on Saturday afternoon, South Simcoe police say.

At around 3 p.m., a vehicle was travelling southbound on 5 Sideroad and while attempting to turn left was hit by another vehicle also heading south, police say.

According to officers, the impact sent the first vehicle into the northbound lanes, where it was then hit by a vehicle travelling north.

Two kids, ages 11 and seven, were in the second vehicle and were treated at a local hospital for minor injuries, police say.

None of the drivers was hurt in the crash, police add.

On Tuesday, the 40-year-old Barrie man driving the second vehicle was charged with careless driving.

Story continues below advertisement